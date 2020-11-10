Your stories of gratitude and well-being during the pandemic

Body

I am looking for more stories of gratitude and well-being during the pandemic for an article in Pharmacy Today magazine: What were you grateful for during uncertain times? How have you maintained your well-being, and what have your struggles been? What are your hopes for yourselves and your patients in the new year? What are your strongest memories from the pandemic?

If you would be willing to contribute a short anecdote for the story, send me an e-mail at rbalick@aphanet.org.



------------------------------

Rachel Balick

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

------------------------------

