Your experience with ISMP's top 10 medication errors
APhA Open Forum
2021-02-09T19:07:00Z
My name is Rachel Balick and I am a reporter for the APhA magazine Pharmacy Today. I am working on a story on ISMP's recently released list of its top 10 medication errors - these are not necessarily the most common, but the ones that continue year after year.
I'm looking for pharmacists or techs who have experience with any of these 10 errors. If you have any experience with them, please e-mail me at rbalick@aphanet.org.
1. Prescribing, dispensing, and administering extended-release (ER) opioids to opioid-naïve patients
2. Not using smart infusion pumps with dose error-reduction systems (DERS) in perioperative settings
3. Errors with oxytocin
4. Hazards associated with positioning infusion pumps outside of COVID-19 patients' rooms
5. Errors with the COVID-19 vaccines
6. Use of the retrospective, proxy "syringe pull-back" method of verification during pharmacy sterile compounding
7. Combining or manipulating commercially available sterile products outside the pharmacy
8. Medication loss in the tubing when administering small-volume infusions via a primary administration set
9. Wrong route (intraspinal injection) errors with tranexamic acid
10. Use of error-prone abbreviations, symbols, or dose designations
Many thanks,
Rachel Balick
rbalick@aphanet.org
------------------------------
Rachel Balick
American Pharmacists Association
Arlington VA
------------------------------