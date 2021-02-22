YOUR DIABETES YOUR HEART HEALTH CLASSES

Body

Hello,

***STATE-SPONSORED VIRTUAL COMMUNITY CLASSES COMING SOON***

Looking for referrals for diabetic patients and caregivers.

The Problem:

-*60% of Texan adults with diabetes reported having high blood pressure.

-*64% of Texan adults with diabetes reported having high cholesterol.

The Solution:

-Your Diabetes, Your Heart single session online or face-to-face free course

-Offered in partnership by PCS Rx Consulting & Texas A&M Health Center for Population Health and Aging

-1.5 hour session

-Learn about heart health and diabetes

-Access to free resources: (Ask the Experts Q&A Series, Healthy Recipe, Monthly Newsletter)

***Your Diabetes Your Heart Health Lesson***:

Benefits to you:

-Peer support

-Practical steps to living healthy with diabetes

-Access to free resources

Learning points:

-What is diabetes

-The link between diabetes, heart disease, and stroke

-Ways to take charge of your health to reduce your risk

-How to access free resources





------------------------------

Frank Sama



McKinney TX

------------------------------

