YOUR DIABETES YOUR HEART HEALTH CLASSES

Frank Sama

Diabetes Management SIG

2021-02-22T06:06:00Z

Hello,
***STATE-SPONSORED VIRTUAL COMMUNITY CLASSES COMING SOON***
Looking for referrals for diabetic patients and caregivers.
The Problem:
-*60% of Texan adults with diabetes reported having high blood pressure.
-*64% of Texan adults with diabetes reported having high cholesterol.
The Solution:
-Your Diabetes, Your Heart single session online or face-to-face free course
-Offered in partnership by PCS Rx Consulting & Texas A&M Health Center for Population Health and Aging
-1.5 hour session
-Learn about heart health and diabetes
-Access to free resources: (Ask the Experts Q&A Series, Healthy Recipe, Monthly Newsletter)
***Your Diabetes Your Heart Health Lesson***:
Benefits to you:
-Peer support
-Practical steps to living healthy with diabetes
-Access to free resources
Learning points:
-What is diabetes
-The link between diabetes, heart disease, and stroke
-Ways to take charge of your health to reduce your risk
-How to access free resources



