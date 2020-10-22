You Are Invited: American Public Health Association (APHA) - Pharmacy Section Program 

Each year, to kick-off the APHA Annual Meetings the Pharmacy Section holds a special business meeting for the benefit of student pharmacists and other professionals to network and learn about public health activities and careers for pharmacists. The 2020 Virtual Mix & Mingle features Public Health Professionals presenting on an aspect of what they do and engage in a discussion with participants in Zoom Breakout Rooms. Three individuals, LT. Bryan M. Wilson (PHS), LT. Abigail (Abby) Petrulis (IHS), and Dr. Georgina Silva-Suarez (NSU), represent different aspects of the pharmacy-public health interface and will interact with the attendees about what they do. This activity promises to be both informative and interesting. The Session is open to both Annual Meeting registrants and non-registrants.

Activity Outline

- 08:00 - Mix & Mingle Room opens - networking and conversations encouraged

- 09:00 - Activity Opening and Greetings from the Pharmacy Section leadership - Hoai-An Truong

- 09:05 - Welcome / Acknowledgements - Jing Wu

- 09:10 - Presenter Introductions - Megan Day

- 09:15 - All participants randomly assigned to one of three breakout rooms

- 09:15 - Presenters rotate among these three rooms and deliver a 10-minute presentation; then, engage with the attendees for 20 minutes about their activities / topic / career (moderator will rotate with speaker).

- 10:45 - Participants brought back together in main room

- 10:45 - Session Wrap-Up / Invitation all to other Pharmacy Section sessions - Jing Wu / Barry Bleidt

CPE Information

- CEUs: 0.20

- Universal Activity Number: 0092-0000-20-220-L04-P

- Activity Type: Application

Please share this registration with others! https://tinyurl.com/ y6oqgu6s

If you are interested in the APHA Pharmacy Section membership and additional programs, please view the whole program here on how you can receive up to 16 hours of CPE: https://tinyurl.com/ y4qe4nje

There are some programs that you can attend without registering for the APHA 2020 Annual Meeting.