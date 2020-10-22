You Are Invited: American Public Health Association (APHA) - Pharmacy Section Program
Medication Management SIG
2020-10-22T21:59:00Z
Dear Colleagues,
Sunday October 25, 2020 08:30 AM in Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Activity Outline
- 08:00 - Mix & Mingle Room opens - networking and conversations encouraged
- 09:00 - Activity Opening and Greetings from the Pharmacy Section leadership - Hoai-An Truong
- 09:05 - Welcome / Acknowledgements - Jing Wu
- 09:10 - Presenter Introductions - Megan Day
- 09:15 - All participants randomly assigned to one of three breakout rooms
- 09:15 - Presenters rotate among these three rooms and deliver a 10-minute presentation; then, engage with the attendees for 20 minutes about their activities / topic / career (moderator will rotate with speaker).
- 10:45 - Participants brought back together in main room
- 10:45 - Session Wrap-Up / Invitation all to other Pharmacy Section sessions - Jing Wu / Barry Bleidt
CPE Information
- CEUs: 0.20
- Universal Activity Number: 0092-0000-20-220-L04-P
- Activity Type: Application
Please share this registration with others! https://tinyurl.com/
If you are interested in the APHA Pharmacy Section membership and additional programs, please view the whole program here on how you can receive up to 16 hours of CPE: https://tinyurl.com/
There are some programs that you can attend without registering for the APHA 2020 Annual Meeting.
------------------------------
Hoai-An Truong, PharmD, MPH, FAPhA, FNAP
Professor and Director of Public Health
School of Pharmacy and Health Professions
University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES)
------------------------------