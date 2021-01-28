X-Waiver Requirements for Buprenorphine LIFTED

Larry Selkow

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2021-01-28T22:51:00Z

Here is some interesting news regarding the " X" number that was required on Buprenorphine Prescriptions  for Opiod disorders. What do you think about this?

https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/01/14/hhs-expands-access-to-treatme…

