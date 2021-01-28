X-Waiver Requirements for Buprenorphine LIFTED
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
2021-01-28T22:51:00Z
Here is some interesting news regarding the " X" number that was required on Buprenorphine Prescriptions for Opiod disorders. What do you think about this?
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/01/14/hhs-expands-access-to-treatme…
