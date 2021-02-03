Winter 2021 CPRP Newsletter
APhA Welcomes Brigid Groves as New Community-based Residency Program Staff Lead
Residency Program Directors and Preceptors,
On behalf of APhA, I am very pleased to introduce you to your new primary residency program contact Brigid Groves, PharmD, MS, who recently joined our staff as Senior Director, Practice and Professional Affairs. Brigid graduated from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy (OSU COP) with a PharmD degree followed by a Master of Science in Pharmacy Administration. She completed a combined PGY1 and PGY2 residency in community care pharmacy administration at Kroger Pharmacy and OSU COP.
Before joining APhA, Brigid was a Clinical Pharmacist for Population Health at Partners for Kids, a pediatric accountable care organization affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus Ohio. Prior to that, she had roles as a clinical and pharmacy practice coordinator at a large grocery-store based community pharmacy chain. Brigid is passionate about advancing community-based pharmacy residency training and excited to serve as the lead APhA Staff member and your primary contact for the community-based pharmacy residency program. Brigid can be reached at bgroves@aphanet.org.
-Anne Burns
APhA Welcomes Paria Sanaty Zadeh as New Community-based Residency Program Staff Support
APhA is excited to welcome Paria Sanaty Zadeh, PharmD who recently joined APhA staff as Associate Director, Practice and Science Programs. Paria obtained her bachelor's and PharmD degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She completed two years of pharmacy residency at Beaumont Health in the Detroit metropolitan area in Michigan. Before joining APhA, Paria most recently worked as a pharmacy operations manager at a pediatric health system in the Twin Cities in Minnesota. Paria will support CPRP in collaboration with Brigid and can be reached at psanatyzadeh@aphanet.org.
Register TODAY for APhA2021 Virtual: Pharmacy's Future Starts Here
The past year challenged pharmacy like never before. If you haven't been able to keep up with the seemingly endless changes that took place, you aren't alone. And the changes keep coming. APhA2021 is the only event where you can catch your breath, catch up on what you might have missed, and prepare for what comes next.
Our extraordinary virtual program brings you up to speed on the changes that are important for your practice, from COVID-19 protocols to billing laws and disruptions impacting your ability to care for patients. We've also created exciting networking opportunities so you can connect, share, and celebrate with your colleagues safely. If travel costs and time commitments have kept you from attending in the past, this is the year to experience Annual Meeting. Pharmacy's future starts here.
Register for APhA2021 Virtual (March 12 – 15, 2021) by February 28th for the best rates by visiting apha2021.pharmacist.com
There are many engaging educational and networking opportunities at APhA2021 Virtual! Here are a few recommended sessions of interest that directors, preceptors, and residents should plan to attend.
Friday, March 12, 2021
· Management Workshop: Beat Burnout, Boost Resilience
Saturday, March 13, 2021
· Community-based Pharmacy Residency Directors and Preceptors Open Forum
· Community-based Pharmacy Residency Residents Open Forum
· Community-based Pharmacy Residency Networking "Reception"
· Pointers for Preceptors – Part I: Mastering the Art of Constructive Feedback
· Pointers for Preceptors – Part II: Connecting During a Pandemic
· Pointers for Preceptors – Part III: Emotional Meets Intellectual
Sunday, March 14, 2021
· Innovative Residency Pearls Session
· Harmonizing Pharmacy Residency Standards Open Forum
· Teaching with Tech: How to Engage Audiences Online
· Paid in Full: How to Get Reimbursed for Vaccines
Monday, March 15, 2021
· Care Quality = Revenue Quantity in Value-based Models
· Ingredients of a Successful Vaccination Program
Listen to the APhA Community-based Residency Program Directors and Preceptors Virtual December Open Forum
Did you miss the December 2020 virtual Open Forum for Community-based Pharmacy Residency directors and preceptors? Take a few minutes to listen to the recording. Lead surveyors, ASHP accreditation staff, and APhA staff shared a variety of updates, data, and information. Additionally, directors and preceptors provided comments and asked questions about issues related to community-based residency education and training. This was conducted in collaboration with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).
Click here to listen to the recording of the Open Forum.
Have you checked out APhA's online communities?
