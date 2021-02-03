Winter 2021 CPRP Newsletter

Before joining APhA, Brigid was a Clinical Pharmacist for Population Health at Partners for Kids, a pediatric accountable care organization affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus Ohio. Prior to that, she had roles as a clinical and pharmacy practice coordinator at a large grocery-store based community pharmacy chain. Brigid is passionate about advancing community-based pharmacy residency training and excited to serve as the lead APhA Staff member and your primary contact for the community-based pharmacy residency program. Brigid can be reached at bgroves@aphanet.org .

On behalf of APhA, I am very pleased to introduce you to your new primary residency program contact Brigid Groves, PharmD, MS, who recently joined our staff as Senior Director, Practice and Professional Affairs. Brigid graduated from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy (OSU COP) with a PharmD degree followed by a Master of Science in Pharmacy Administration. She completed a combined PGY1 and PGY2 residency in community care pharmacy administration at Kroger Pharmacy and OSU COP.

APhA is excited to welcome Paria Sanaty Zadeh, PharmD who recently joined APhA staff as Associate Director, Practice and Science Programs. Paria obtained her bachelor's and PharmD degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She completed two years of pharmacy residency at Beaumont Health in the Detroit metropolitan area in Michigan. Before joining APhA, Paria most recently worked as a pharmacy operations manager at a pediatric health system in the Twin Cities in Minnesota. Paria will support CPRP in collaboration with Brigid and can be reached at psanatyzadeh@aphanet.org .