Will APhA be offering a virtual immunization certificate training program in 2021?

Will APhA be offering a virtual version of their immunization certificate training program for pharmacists? I work with some pharmacists that are interested in taking the course and was unable to find information on 2021 offerings on pharmacist.com. I know in the past APhA has offered its CTPs at annual meeting and curious if they will be offered virtually this year since the entire meeting will be virtual?



