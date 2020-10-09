Widening the Gap Between Impulse and Action

Body

In the modern world, most of our day-to-day stress occurs in response to psychological threats, not true life-or-death situations. But when those psychological threats make us feel strong anger, anxiety, aggression, or fear, our primitive threat defense system becomes activated almost instantaneously. According to psychologist Daniel Goleman, the "fight or flight" response that follows causes some shifts in how the mind functions. Before we know what's happening, we have a sudden, illogical, and irrational overreaction. We end up doing or saying things that we later regret.

That's why, Goleman explains, it's extremely important to widen the gap between impulse and action. The gap gives us a space to make a better choice -- to have a logical, rational response, rather than to simply react.

Next week, we'll explore some ways to notice and widen the gap.

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

