And so another American Pharmacists Month draws to a close.

If you've been following along with these posts, you may recall the early messages:

Life is difficult.

We are not meant to be happy, at least not all of the time.

I invite you to embrace the advice of speaker/author/coach Cheryl Richardson and start each morning by asking, "What's good about today?"

Because let's face it, there is plenty not good happening [life is difficult]. And because of our brain's natural negativity bias [we're not meant to be happy], we focus on the bad.

Our brain loves a question. If you start the day by asking "what's good about today?", your brain will spend the day searching for the answer.

As Cheryl explains, "life can be fairly simple when we stop making it complicated. It's all a matter of running the right program on your internal computer…. When we switch on the program called, 'Like What's Before You,' we make ourselves happy. And when we decide to dislike something, anything, we do the opposite. We make ourselves miserable."

Renowned meditation teacher Sharon Salzberg tells a story of how she "semi-ruined [a] young woman's life" during a 6-day retreat. On the first night of the retreat, Sharon talked about the phrase "it's a dog-eat-dog world." The young woman "came up to the microphone and said, 'What a horrible phrase. I never knew that was the phrase. I always thought the phrase was, It's a doggy-dog world.' Like puppies in meadows, jumping up and down."

At the end of the retreat, the young woman stepped up the microphone again and said, "I've decided, I'm not going to live in a dog-eat-dog world. I'm going to live in a doggy-dog world."

Just like that woman, we all can choose which world we want to live in most of the time.

I'm off to find the doggy-dogs. Care to join me? 😊

Be safe and be well, fellow pharmacists.

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

