Well-being Index for Pharmacy Personnel

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

April Shaughnessy

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-11-21T19:18:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=9ff40dc6-f232-4f2b-aaf0-b…

Body

It takes just a few minutes to assess your distress level and access on demand resources through the Pharmacy Well-being Index.  It's free and 100% anonymous.  Pharmacists, Student Pharmacists, and Pharmacy Technicians, access the Well-being Index at https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup Use Invitation Code: APhA



------------------------------
April Shaughnessy, RPh, CAE

------------------------------