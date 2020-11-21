Well-being Index for Pharmacy Personnel

Body

It takes just a few minutes to assess your distress level and access on demand resources through the Pharmacy Well-being Index. It's free and 100% anonymous. Pharmacists, Student Pharmacists, and Pharmacy Technicians, access the Well-being Index at https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup Use Invitation Code: APhA





April Shaughnessy, RPh, CAE



