Well Being Index and Burnout

Dalton Fabian

Medical HomeACO SIG

2021-02-26T14:53:00Z

Burnout is real. APhA-APPM cares about your well-being. We invite you to take advantage of APhA’s online screening tool, invented by the Mayo Clinic, to evaluate and assess your well-being. The Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI) is 100% anonymous, free, and evaluates distress in just 9 questions. You do not need to be an APhA member to use the WBI Resources to help are available once you complete your assessment. Please share the WBI with your colleagues, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians

https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup  Invitation Code: APhA



Dalton Fabian
Data Science Analyst | Pharmacist
West Des Moines IA
