Body

Hello everyone,



Burnout is real. APhA-APPM cares about your well-being. We invite you to take advantage of APhA’s online screening tool, invented by the Mayo Clinic, to evaluate and assess your well-being. The Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI) is 100% anonymous, free, and evaluates distress in just 9 questions. Your do not need to be an APhA member to use the WBI Resources to help are available once you complete your assessment. So, please share the WBI with your colleagues, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians



The website for the WBI is below:

https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup

Invitation Code: APhA



If you have any questions or concerns please share below.



Thank you and I hope the WBI helps you take care of yourself,



------------------------------

Sheena Patel, PharmD

------------------------------

