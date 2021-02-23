Body

APhA is committed to promoting and maintaining the well-being and resilience of all pharmacists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmaceutical scientists in all practice settings to preserve pharmacy's workforce efforts in optimizing health outcomes.

The APhA-APRS Communications Committee wishes to remind all members of the well-being resources available on the APhA website: https://www.pharmacist.com/well-being

The site includes webinars, articles, self-assessment tools, networking opportunities and more.

Please be sure to take time for yourself and to take care of yourself during these trying times.





------------------------------

Bill McLaughlin PHD

Germantown TN

------------------------------

