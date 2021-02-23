Well-Being and Resilience

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Bill McLaughlin

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences (ESAS) Section

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-02-23T18:29:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d7686035-47a9-4066-8ef6-f…

Body

APhA is committed to promoting and maintaining the well-being and resilience of all pharmacists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmaceutical scientists in all practice settings to preserve pharmacy's workforce efforts in optimizing health outcomes.   

The APhA-APRS Communications Committee wishes to remind all members of the well-being resources available on the APhA website:  https://www.pharmacist.com/well-being

The site includes webinars, articles, self-assessment tools, networking opportunities and more.

Please be sure to take time for yourself and to take care of yourself during these trying times.



------------------------------
Bill McLaughlin PHD
Germantown TN
------------------------------