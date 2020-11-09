Webinar: Seasonal Influenza Vaccination during COVID-19 Pandemic

Body

CDC Experts to Address “Partnerships and Promotion of Late-Season Influenza Doses to Ensure a Successful Influenza Vaccination Season during the COVID-19 Pandemic” During IAC Webinar on November 17

IAC will host a webinar for partners, including: state and local health departments, immunization coalitions, federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, pharmacies, and other flu advocates titled "Seasonal Influenza Vaccination during the COVID-19 Pandemic" on November 17 at 12 p.m. (ET) featuring speakers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC's Amy Parker Fiebelkorn, MSN, MPH, senior epidemiologist in the Immunization Services Division and lead of the Influenza Response Team in the Vaccine Task Force, will discuss seasonal flu vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional 9.3 million federally-funded late-season adult influenza vaccine doses available. Kathleen LaPorte, MPH, health communications specialist, Influenza Division, will discuss CDC's 2020–2021 influenza vaccination campaign communication plan. IAC's chief strategy officer L.J Tan, MS, PhD, will moderate the webinar and the speakers will be available to answer audience questions at the end.

