Register for 11/19 Free Webinar on Raising Adult Immunization Rates

Please join us for a free webinar jointly developed by APhA, The Gerontological Society of America, and the American College of Physicians on raising adult immunization rates by using routine vaccinations to prepare for COVID-19.

The November 19 program from 12:00 to 1:00 pm ET will cover age-related decline in immunity, vaccine recommendations for older adults, and practical strategies, including ways to address common questions or hesitancy.

The webinar presenters are-

Stephan L. Foster, PharmD , Captain (Retired), USPHS

Steven Peskin , MD, MBA , Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Elie Saade , MD , University Hospitals of Cleveland



Register today.





Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA

Chief of Governance & State Affiliates

Exec Dir, APhA Foundation

Harleysville PA

(202) 628-0443

