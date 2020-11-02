Webinar on Raising Adult Immunization Rates

Mitchel Rothholz

Body

Register for 11/19 Free Webinar on Raising Adult Immunization Rates 

Please join us for a free webinar jointly developed by APhA, The Gerontological Society of America, and the American College of Physicians on raising adult immunization rates by using routine vaccinations to prepare for COVID-19.  

The November 19 program from 12:00 to 1:00 pm ET will cover age-related decline in immunity, vaccine recommendations for older adults, and practical strategies, including ways to address common questions or hesitancy. 

The webinar presenters are- 

  • Stephan L. Foster, PharmDCaptain (Retired), USPHS 
  • Steven Peskin, MD, MBA, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey 
  • Elie Saade, MD, University Hospitals of Cleveland 

 
Register today.  



