Webinar Opportunity ! Communicating Vaccine Safety and Confidence - NEW TIME !!

My apologies, but I gave the wrong time for the Free Webinar on Nov 27. It will start at 7:00AM EST and end 9:00 AM EST. I got a little confused with CSET time ! The topic again is Communicating Vaccine Safety, Building Vaccine Confidence. It is being presented by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP). This is a FREE webinar ,that looks very informative. The link is the same. Again , sorry for the confusion.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7516043093068/WN_yga3reUJSc2NV…



