I would like to make you all aware of an exciting  Free Webinar Opportunity : Communicating Vaccine Safety and Confidence, presented  by the International Pharmaceutical Federation . It will take place Friday November 27 , 1:00PM to 3:00 PM CEST ( 7AM to 9:00AM EST )​. It looks very informative !

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7516043093068/WN_yga3reUJSc2NV…

