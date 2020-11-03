We are sooooo close!!!

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Lalymar Havern

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Medication Management SIG

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

2020-11-03T14:29:00Z

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=5d0303e0-8bc4-4e08-a3ef-4…

Hi Med Management SIG,

Not only are we so close to meeting our goal, but we are also only $269 dollars behind compounding!!!  Well, $169 now to be exact!  If everyone reading this could donate a few dollars, can you imagine what we could do??

Let's do this, everyone...We're too close not to try!

SIG PAC Challenge 2020

Here's how to contribute:
Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)
- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC
- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:
2215 Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20037



------------------------------
Laly Havern, MS, PharmD, BCACP
Manager, Clinical Programs and Quality
Walgreens
847-420-9259
------------------------------