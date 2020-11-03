We are sooooo close!!!
Medication Management SIG
2020-11-03T14:29:00Z
Hi Med Management SIG,
Not only are we so close to meeting our goal, but we are also only $269 dollars behind compounding!!! Well, $169 now to be exact! If everyone reading this could donate a few dollars, can you imagine what we could do??
Let's do this, everyone...We're too close not to try!
Here's how to contribute:
- Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)
- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC
- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:
2215 Constitution Avenue NW
------------------------------
Laly Havern, MS, PharmD, BCACP
Manager, Clinical Programs and Quality
Walgreens
847-420-9259
------------------------------