Volunteers Needed ! New Monthly Journal Club

Larry Selkow

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2020-11-22T01:46:00Z

As Communications/ Resources Chair of this SIg, I would like to start a monthly journal club. This would simply involve posting a Journal Article relating to Pain, Palliative Care and Addiction.  A short discussion about the article would be great. I would like to start this club in December of this year. If you would like to contribute, I would appreciate  if you would either respond to this post, or e-mail directly.I will then assign the member to the month they would like to contribute.  I think this will be a great way for member involvement !.

Thanks ! 

My email: Larselk@aol.com



