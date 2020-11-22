Volunteers Needed ! New Monthly Journal Club

Body

As Communications/ Resources Chair of this SIg, I would like to start a monthly journal club. This would simply involve posting a Journal Article relating to Pain, Palliative Care and Addiction. A short discussion about the article would be great. I would like to start this club in December of this year. If you would like to contribute, I would appreciate if you would either respond to this post, or e-mail directly.I will then assign the member to the month they would like to contribute. I think this will be a great way for member involvement !.

Thanks !

