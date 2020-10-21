Virtual Precepting during COVID-19

Body

Curious to know what you all have been doing for rotations in light of COVID-19.

What ideas have you been utilizing to transfer more activities to online rather than having students come in person? Would like to hear about your practice site and what activities you have been doing in place of in person interactions.

For example, in my clinic I have split up my two APPE's and only have 1 with me in clinic in the afternoons to account for space and appropriate COVID measures however in the morning just to make sure they still get exposure I have done some telemedicine but I still feel like it is not as meaningful because sometimes they can't call the patient from home etc... Additionally, anything that can be a discussion like topic discussions, or feedback sessions, have all been transitioned to virtual.

Curious to hear how everyone has pivoted!





------------------------------

Ha Phan, PharmD

Clinical Assistant Professor

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy

Jackson, Mississippi

------------------------------

