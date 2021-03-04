Virtual Networking Strategies to Enhance Your Career - Free Webinar 03/24/21

Body

You are invited to join a FREE webinar hosted by AACP's Graduate Education group and the APhA-APRS Postgraduate Initiative titled, "Virtual Networking Strategies to Enhance Your Career."

March 24, 2021

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST

Register and learn more: https://www.aacp.org/event/virtual-networking-strategies-enhance-your-career

Join Dr. Roshni Rao (Director of PHutures, Johns Hopkins University) as she discusses best practices on how to use professional social media and virtual networking to not only enhance your graduate school experience but propel your career forward! (No AACP or APhA Membership Required, no CPE will be provided).



The session will be moderated by Taylor Watterson, a member of the APhA-APRS Postgraduate Advisory Committee.















------------------------------

Taylor Watterson MS, PHARMD

Madison WI

------------------------------

