Vaccine Pipeline

Vaccinations have eliminated diseases and decreased epidemics; but as highlighted with the COVID-19 pandemic, new diseases are always emerging. In order to stay up to date on vaccines in development, the World Health Organization (WHO) maintains a tracker of vaccines in the “pipeline.” The Zika virus and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) are a couple diseases that do not currently have a vaccine, but are in the “pipeline,” showing promising progression.

Zika virus:

This is a virus transmitted by mosquitoes found mainly in tropical or subtropical climates, and through intercourse with an infected individual. Infected individuals usually have mild or no symptoms, but this disease during pregnancy can lead to neurological birth defects.1 Currently several vaccines are being investigated, with the VRC-ZKADNA090- 00-VP being the furthest in investigational trials. It’s phase 2 results were recently published (December, 2020) on the clinicaltrials.gov website. This vaccine is a DNA-based vaccine, administered intramuscularly, in a 3-dose series.2

HIV:

This virus is transmitted through exposure to infected body fluids. Upon initial infection a patient may present with flu-like symptoms, or no symptoms at all. Eventually, if left untreated, patients can develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), which puts them at higher risk for other infections.3 Initial vaccine trials started in the 1980’s, but due to rapid mutation of the virus, different subtypes throughout the world and challenges developing an immune response, there are currently no HIV vaccines on the market.4 Even with all of this adversity there are still > 40 unique vaccines actively being investigated. The ALVAC-HIV (vCP2438) + Bivalent Subtype C gp120/MF59 vaccine is the furthest along with a trail scheduled to be completed August 2021. This vaccine is a recombinant vaccine, administered intramuscularly, in a 5 dose series (2 doses of ALVAC-HIV (vCP2438) and 3 doses of Bivalent Subtype C gp120/MF59).5

Vaccinating our patients is the safest, most effective way to prevent disease. Stay up to date with all vaccines, including those in the “pipeline,” using the resources below.

Helpful resources:

CDC Vaccines: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/index.html

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP): https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/index.html

WHO Vaccine Pipeline Tracker: https://www.who.int/immunization/research/vaccine_pipeline_tracker_spreadsheet/en/

References:

Danielle Kieck, Pharm D

Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Wilkes Barre, PA

