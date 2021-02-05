Utah Pharmacy Day on Capitol Hill - February 10th

Body

​As President of the Utah Pharmacy Association, I would like to personally invite you to Pharmacy Day on Capitol Hill! This will be our first virtual event which allows for greater participation across our great state and now nation. The event is FREE and will showcase stories of pharmacists providing care, innovative pharmacy practice in Utah, legislative updates and poster presentations from pharmacy students. No matter what state you are from, we welcome all that would like to attend!





What: Utah Pharmacy Day on Capitol Hill

When: Wednesday, February 10th from 10am to 3pm MST

Where: Hopin Virtual Platform

Register Now: https://hopin.com/events/utah-pharmacy-day-on-capitol-hill-propelling-pharmacy-forward









