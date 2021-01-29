Body

USP Updates COVID-19 Vaccine Handling Toolkit

Toolkit is available here: https://www.usp.org/covid-19/vaccine-handling-toolkit

Updates made to Toolkit

Operational Considerations for Storage, Handling, and Transporting of COVID-19 Vaccines During Pandemic (January 26, 2021)

Operational Considerations for Waste Minimization and Ancillary Supply Disposal for COVID-19 Vaccines (January 26, 2021)



Guidance you should be aware of….

Vaccine Transport (Off-site or Satellite Facilities)

Vaccine transport off-site or to satellite facilities involves the process of transporting vaccines over short distances and time frames in accordance with practice setting SOPs. When vaccine transport is necessary, transport the vaccines using a portable refrigerator and/ or freezer unit with a temperature monitoring device. If a portable refrigerator and/or freezer unit is not available, qualified containers and packouts with a temperature monitoring device can be used. A container or packout is 'qualified' through laboratory testing under controlled conditions to ensure they achieve and maintain desired temperatures for a set amount of time and are available through packaging suppliers. When transporting the vaccine, the temperature should be validated whenever the storage container is opened. The manufacturer-supplied packaging can be used in accordance with the directions in the manufacturer's labeling. The total time for transport should be minimized to reduce potential risk for a temperature excursion due to a storage unit or thermal packaging system failure. Sufficient transport supplies (e.g., materials and equipment) are needed. These can include portable refrigerator/freezer units, qualified containers, coolant materials, insulating materials, and the required temperature monitoring devices. Vaccines must be secured from theft and tampering, as other medications, when not under supervision of healthcare personnel. Strategies to ensure secure transport can include the use of 'tamper proof' or 'tamper evident' measures (e.g., locks, tape) on these containers as appropriate per the health professional's judgment.

Transfer of pre-drawn syringes

The following operational considerations are offered for both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines according to the temperatures defined below for pre-drawn syringe stability provided by the manufacturer:

Use a continuous temperature monitoring device to ensure consistent temperature monitoring during transport.

Portable refrigerated units may be used to transport the vaccine.

Appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the vaccine is cushioned and protected from agitation.

Expanded polystyrene foam containers can be used for maintaining cold chain/temperature consistency across transport to administration site.

In addition, to protect from damage during transport, a hard-plastic container should be considered to carry the expanded polystyrene foam container (NOTE: a hard-sided plastic container alone may not be sufficient to maintain temperature control).

If a cooling agent is used, a thick barrier (at least 1 inch) of bubble wrap or corrugated cardboard may be utilized as a barrier between the transport container cooling agent and the container with pre-drawn syringes. This is to prevent direct contact between pre-drawn syringes and the cooling agent that may cause the vaccine to freeze or deviate from appropriate cold chain.6

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer has conducted physical and chemical stability studies which have shown that the vaccine maintains all its measured quality attributes when the diluted vaccine is stored in polycarbonate and polypropylene syringes with stainless steel needles for 6 hours at 2°C to 25°C (35.6°F to 77°F) after the source vial is diluted.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

According to the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) department at Moderna, pre-drawn syringes can be either stored in the refrigerator at 2°C to 8°C (36°F to 46°F) or at ambient room temperature at 15°C to 25°C (59°F to 77°F), provided they are administered within 6 hours of the first time the source vial is punctured.

ANSWER TO QUESTION APhA RECEIVED TODAY IS IN USP TOOLKIT regarding should you tap the syringe to get the air bubble out.

FROM USP Updated Toolkit: (Page 4) https://www.usp.org/covid-19/vaccine-handling-toolkit RE: TAPPING THE SYRINGE FOR AIR BUBBLE...

In the case of excess air bubbles in the syringe, small bubbles can be ignored. Personnel should avoid tapping the syringe due to theoretical risk of inactivating the vaccine or degraded quality.

Reminder of process for drawing up doses

The manufacturer recommends preferentially using a low dead-volume syringe or needle to maximize the number of doses per vial.2 A low dead-volume syringe is designed to limit dead space that exists between the syringe hub and needle. A low dead-volume needle is designed with less space between the needle and the plunger.

The manufacturer provides that for dose preparation, a 21-gauge or narrower needle helps prevent leaking from the stopper when doses are withdrawn.

To reconstitute the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine:

Inject 1.8mL of sodium chloride, preservative free, diluent into the vaccine vial. Draw out 2.1mL of air before removing the needle from the vial.

When drawing up each dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

Inject 0.2mL of air into the vial of reconstituted vaccine. Draw up 0.3mL of vaccine into the administration syringe. Do not change needle unless patient meets weight requirements. Rotate where you insert the needle in various locations of the vial septum for each withdrawal to reduce leaking of vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Considerations

Some practice settings have reported being able to withdraw more than 10 doses of a single vaccine vial. The FDA has issued guidance allowing this usage.

The manufacturer provides that for dose preparation, a 20-22-gauge needle is recommended and for administration a 22-25-gauge needle. A single 22-gauge needle can be used to both draw up and administer the vaccine.





