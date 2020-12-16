URGENT - Opportunity to highlight your contributions to healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

Body

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is looking for information about impactful changes adopted by health care systems and health care providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHS plans to identify and learn from effective, innovative approaches and best practices to inform HHS priorities and programs. How have you reengineered policies and programs to improve access, safety, quality, outcomes including mortality and morbidity, cost, and value for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related medical conditions?

Specific areas for feedback could include, but are not limited to, highlighting pharmacists' impact on:

Testing (e.g. COVID-19, influenza, strep)

Vaccination (e.g. childhood or COVID-19 vaccination)

Telehealth services (e.g., types of services, delivery mechanisms, incident to arrangements; supervision flexibilities)

Access to medications enhanced by scope of practice flexibilities (e.g. therapeutic substitution) or compounding flexibilities

Continuity of care

Reporting any data that supports the value of the approach would be appreciated. Please reach out to mfreiter@aphanet.org with information about your contributions during COVID-19 by December 21, 2020.



------------------------------

Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

------------------------------

