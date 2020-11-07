Upcoming Medical Home/ACO SIG Webinar - November 17th!

Body

Hello Transitions of Care SIG members,

The Medical Home/ACO SIG is hosting a non-CPE webinar on Tuesday, November 17th and thought this topic may be of interest to you. See additional information below!

------------------------------------

Starting the Engine to Drive Your Success: Getting Started in a Medical Home/ACO Practice

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

Hosted by the Medical Home/ACO SIG

Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2989183298986916111

Starting a new practice or clinical service in a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) or an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) can be a challenge. The clinical pharmacist must develop relationships with key stakeholders, including medical leadership, clinical providers and staff. There are often competing priorities, making it difficult to determine how to distribute time and efforts. The financial justification and value proposition of these roles are important for sustainability, and can help guide initial decisions about how to spend time in the practice. This non-CPE webinar will provide tips and resources for both new and experienced practitioners in the PCMH/ACO setting working to set up a new practice or service. Additionally, the webinar will highlight opportunities for partnerships with community pharmacies. Attendees will have the opportunity for a live question and answer session following the presentation. Brought to you by the APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG.





------------------------------

Sara A. Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy

University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Coordinator 2020-2021

Email: Sara.Wettergreen@gmail.com

------------------------------

