Two Birds With One Stone--Who should get a pneumococcal vaccine this flu shot season?
2020-09-25T04:19:00Z
It's flu shot season! Which means it's the perfect time to check in with our elderly patients and see if they are in need of their pneumococcal vaccine(s). There are two pneumococcal vaccines, so let's quickly refresh on the differences…
General Pneumococcal Vaccine Information:
- Over 90 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae have been identified
- Pneumococcal vaccines protect against invasive pneumococcal disease (ie: pneumonia with bacteremia/empyema, bacteremia, or meningitis)
PCV13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine):
- Given to infants as a series for 4 doses (2 months, 4 months, 6 months, and 12-15 months)
- No longer routinely recommended for adults aged > 65, decision to administer is based on shared clinical decision-making (SCDM)
- If given, recommended to administer at age 65 (should be given before PPSV23, unless patient has a qualifying condition to receive PPSV23 before age 65 then wait at least 1 year after previous dose of PPSV23)
PPSV23 (23-valent polysaccharide vaccine):
- Administer 1 dose before age 65 for those who suffer from alcoholism, diabetes, chronic lung, chronic heart (not hypertension), or chronic liver disease or smoke cigarettes
- Administer 1 dose at 65 or 1 year after PCV 13 (ALWAYS give PCV13 first at/after age 65 if decision is made to give PCV13)
- If patient has previously received 1 dose of PPSV23, wait 5 years after last dose of PPSV23 before giving second dose
- ONLY need 2 lifetime doses of PPSV23
Shared Clinical Decision-Making (SCDM):
- Should not be used for patients who are aged > 65 that are immunocompromised, have a CSF leak, or cochlear implant
- Consider routine use for those with increased risk of exposure to PCV13 serotypes:
- Patients residing in nursing homes or long term care facilities
- Patients residing in areas with low pediatric PCV13 uptake
- Patients traveling to areas with no pediatric PCV13 program
- Risk factors to consider during SCMD:
- Chronic illnesses (ie chronic heart, liver, kidney, or lung disease, diabetes, alcoholism)
- Having more than one chronic condition
- Smoke cigarettes
- Aged > 65
*Has anyone had the opportunity to discuss shared clinical decision-making with a patient or provider? Tell us about your experience!*
Immunization Recommendations: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/pneumo/hcp/who-when-to-vaccinate.html
Pneumococcal Disease: https://www.cdc.gov/pneumococcal/clinicians/index.html
