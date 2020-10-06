Tour the New JFPS 2020 Virtual!

Body

Welcome to JFPS 2020 Virtual, November 13-14, 2020!

JFPS is the only event specifically designed to meet the unique needs of federal pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. JFPS provides relevant educational programming to inform attendees about challenges, opportunities, and solutions that can be implemented to improve pharmacy practice and patient care in the federal health care sector.

Don't miss this exciting event, offered in a new and dynamic format! Visit the exciting new website to view the Full Schedule to browse the education program, networking opportunities, and more.

REGISTER TODAY!

BONUS! Be one of the first 500 registrants and you will not only receive the official JFPS 2020 Virtual Challenge Coin, but also a custom designed "Proud To Serve" color print!



------------------------------
Ellyn Terry
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------