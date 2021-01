TOC/IM consult service

Body

Hi SIG members!



My colleagues and I are working to expand TOC/IM inpatient clinical services and are considering a physician driven consult/referral based service. For those of you who practice in a similar model, will you share the criteria you are using for patient referrals? I.e., prior readmissions, high risk medications, age, comorbidities, etc.



Thank you,

Marissa



------------------------------

Marissa Cavaretta, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

Clinical Associate Professor

Temple University School of Pharmacy

Philadelphia, PA

------------------------------