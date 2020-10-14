TOC SIG Featured Member: Jeff Gonzales

Body

Good morning TOC SIG Members,

I’m excited to feature one of our SIG members and the co-chair for the TOC SIG Communication Committee in our monthly featured member highlight. If you are interested in being featured, or sharing an innovative practice model, please complete the following online form: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/organizations/main/submissions/details/35080

Featured Member:

Jeff Gonzales, Pharm.D., PDE-C is a clinical pharmacy specialist (Transitions of Care) at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Transitions of Care Practice Experience: Doctor of Pharmacy, University of the Sciences in Philadelphia (2002-2008); Master of Science in Pharmacy, University of Florida (2018-present)

Dr. Gonzalez graduated with his doctorate of pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia in 2008 and is currently in undergoing his masters of science degree from the University of Florida.

In his role at St. Mary Medical Center, Dr. Gonzalez performs medication reconciliation upon admission and discharge for patients at high-risk for readmission. He also provides patient education and helps patients develop disease state specific action plans to be used at home in the event of an exacerbation of their disease. Dr. Gonzalez helps patients and the medical team anticipate barriers to care prior to discharge from the medical center and helps to develop a plan to overcome them. He also reviews all discharges Monday through Friday from the medical center for drug therapy problems and address on an as needed basis.

Dr. Gonzalez is the recipient of several awards at St. Mary Medical Center including the High-Five award for medication safety, the Great Catch award for patient safety and the Guardian Angel award for a patient’s philanthropic donation made to the medical center in Dr. Gonzalez’s name.

Dr. Gonzalez shared that his most memorable patient experience was regarding a patient with uncontrolled COPD and heart failure. His frequent exacerbations were taking a toll on his body and his outlook was pretty grim. He was not expected to survive the year, Dr. Gonzalez helped to coordinate outpatient care, obtain medications that were needed and get the patient access to proper food and care. The patient is now doing well at home with his family, his last hospitalization was about a year ago and is no longer considered at high-risk for readmission.

Most Common Barrier in Practice

Dr. Gonzalez states the most common barrier he encounters is access to medications, this can be due to cost or other issues. He suggests forging a good working relationship with the providers in your setting, work with them to develop a plan for caring for patients. He states once the providers see that you’re there to help, they will seek you out for your knowledge and assistance to provide quality care to patients.

Advice for New Pharmacists in Transitions of Care

Dr. Gonzalez states that the best career advice he ever received was “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” He highly encourages others to get involved in transitions of care. “This is hands down the most rewarding job I have ever experienced”, states Dr. Gonzalez. He suggests others to get involved and ask questions. He recommends asking questions to individuals already involved in transitions of care, ask how they became involved and how they developed their positions.

Involvement in APhA

Dr. Gonzalez started his involvement with APhA last year through membership in the Communications Committee of the Transitions of Care Special Interest Group. This year, Dr. Gonzalez is serving as a co-chair of the same committee with colleague, Dr. Roxane Took. Dr. Gonzalez finds that the most valuable part of APhA membership is the people. He’s received so much great advice from his peers at APhA, being an active member has opened so many doors that he’s never imagined. For those on the fence and thinking about becoming more involved, attend a meeting or speak to others involved in APhA. Dr. Gonzalez states “If you have the drive and the will, get involved with the pharmacy profession in some shape or form.”





------------------------------

Roxane L. Took, Pharm.D., BCACP

Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

1 Pharmacy Place, St. Louis, MO 63110

TEL: 314.446.8497 FAX: 314.446.8500

Roxane.Took@uhsp.edu

------------------------------

