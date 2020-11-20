Tips/advice for immunizing pediatric patients
Hi, everyone. I'm working on a Pharmacy Today magazine story about best practices and tips for immunizing pediatric patients given the new HHS authorities. Is there anything that has helped you immunize this patient population that might be helpful for other pharmacists to know about?
If you have any tips, advice, or best practices, please shoot me an e-mail: lbonner@aphanet.org
Thanks!
------------------------------
Loren Bonner
Reporter
Washington DC
------------------------------