Throwing in a Throwback: Donate to the SIG PAC Challenge

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Regan Tyler

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-08T13:00:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=a7a70ded-fed9-4498-a7de-f…

Body

Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 

Click here to see how donations to the PAC have impacted our profession.

It's a simple to donate to the cause:

Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

OR

Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

OR

Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:
2215 Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20037

Thank you for considering donating!



------------------------------
Regan Tyler, PharmD, MBA
Registered Manager Local Specialty
Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy
Gulfport, MS
------------------------------