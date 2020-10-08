Throwing in a Throwback: Donate to the SIG PAC Challenge

Body

Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Click here to see how donations to the PAC have impacted our profession.

It's a simple to donate to the cause:

Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text) (follow instructions in reply text) OR - Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC OR

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037 Thank you for considering donating!

​



------------------------------

Regan Tyler, PharmD, MBA

Registered Manager Local Specialty

Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy

Gulfport, MS

------------------------------

