Throwing in a Throwback: Donate to the SIG PAC Challenge

Happy #ThrowbackThursday!
Click here to see how donations to the PAC have impacted our profession.
It's a simple to donate to the cause:
- Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)
OR
- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC
OR
- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:
2215 Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20037
Thank you for considering donating!
------------------------------
Regan Tyler, PharmD, MBA
Registered Manager Local Specialty
Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy
Gulfport, MS
------------------------------