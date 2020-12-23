Telehealth Resources
Discussion Name
Transitions of Care SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2020-12-23T20:21:00Z
Body
Hi TOC Team,
Due to second wave of COVID-19, we thought the members might benefit from some Telehealth Resources. I have included some resources here and hope you find them helpful.
1. Using Telehealth to Expand Access to Essential Health Services during the COVID-19 Pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/telehealth.html
2. APhA Telehealth Page: https://www.pharmacist.com/telehealth?is_sso_called=1
3. HHS.gov Telehealth: https://www.telehealth.hhs.gov/providers/getting-started/
4. APhA Telehealth Webinars and FAQs: https://www.pharmacist.com/coronavirus/telehealth?is_sso_called=1
------------------------------
Paniz Jenabzadeh
Folsom CA
------------------------------