Hi TOC Team,

Due to second wave of COVID-19, we thought the members might benefit from some Telehealth Resources. I have included some resources here and hope you find them helpful.

1. Using Telehealth to Expand Access to Essential Health Services during the COVID-19 Pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/telehealth.html

2. APhA Telehealth Page: https://www.pharmacist.com/telehealth?is_sso_called=1

3. HHS.gov Telehealth: https://www.telehealth.hhs.gov/providers/getting-started/

4. APhA Telehealth Webinars and FAQs: https://www.pharmacist.com/coronavirus/telehealth?is_sso_called=1





Paniz Jenabzadeh

Folsom CA

