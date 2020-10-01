Taking care of ourselves during American Pharmacists Month
Discussion Name
APhA Open Forum
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2020-10-01T02:06:00Z
Body
Happy American Pharmacists Month, everyone!
In honor of American Pharmacists Month last year, I shared a month's worth of well-being and resilience tips to help pharmacists take care of themselves as well as they take care of their patients.
I look forward to posting again this year. Because I think we all need some self-care now more than ever. I know I do.
My plan is to share on weekdays starting this coming Monday, October 5. See you then!
Be safe and be well --
Cynthia
------------------------------
Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC
Ann Arbor MI
------------------------------