Taking care of ourselves during American Pharmacists Month

Happy American Pharmacists Month, everyone!

In honor of American Pharmacists Month last year, I shared a month's worth of well-being and resilience tips to help pharmacists take care of themselves as well as they take care of their patients.

I look forward to posting again this year. Because I think we all need some self-care now more than ever. I know I do.

My plan is to share on weekdays starting this coming Monday, October 5. See you then!

Be safe and be well --

Cynthia



------------------------------

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor MI

------------------------------

