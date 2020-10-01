Taking care of ourselves during American Pharmacists Month

Body

Happy American Pharmacists Month, everyone!

In honor of American Pharmacists Month last year, I shared a month's worth of well-being and resilience tips to help pharmacists take care of themselves as well as they take care of their patients.

I look forward to posting again this year.  Because I think we all need some self-care now more than ever.  I know I do.

My plan is to share on weekdays starting this coming Monday, October 5.  See you then!

Be safe and be well --
Cynthia

------------------------------
Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC
Ann Arbor MI
------------------------------