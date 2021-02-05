Survey ($5): Patient and Family Member Diabetes

Body

Hello. I wonder if some of you might be willing to share the below offer to participate in a survey with anyone you know who has type 2 diabetes or is a family member to someone who does. Thank you in advance for your help!

You have been identified because you work with family members' of individuals with type 2 diabetes or are a family member yourself. The present research study focuses on the experiences and needs of family members of individuals with type 2 diabetes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being conducted by Dr. Josh R. Novak from the department of Human Development and Family Science, Dr. Jan Kavookjian and Dr. Heather Whitley from the School of Pharmacy, and Dr. Donna Burnett from the department of Nutrition, Dietetics, and Hospitality at Auburn University. Below is an overview of the study purposes, procedures, risks, and benefits. NOTE: This study is only for those who are age 19 or older, are living with a close family member that has type 2 diabetes, and can complete the survey forms in English.

General Information You are being asked to take part in a research study. This research study is voluntary, meaning you do not have to take part in it. The procedures, risks, and benefits are fully described further in the consent form. Purpose The purpose of this study is to investigate the experiences and needs of family members of individuals with type 2 diabetes. Duration & Visits This study will involve a one-time survey completion that will take approx. 25-35 minutes to complete. Overview of Procedures Complete an online survey once about 25-35 minutes in duration. Risks Potential loss of confidentiality and potential mild distress answering some of the questions. Benefits Participants will receive $5 of compensation for their time and general satisfaction from volunteering. Alternatives The alternative is to not participate in this study.

Please follow this link to participate in the study: https://auburn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cHBSsGBr0W4PjIp

