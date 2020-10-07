Surgeon General: Pharmacists have a Critical Role to Play in Hypertension Management

Body

This morning the Surgeon General held a press briefing to announce a new report, The Surgeon General's Call to Action to Control Hypertension, which summarizes recent data, identifies goals and strategies to accelerate national efforts, and outlines how different sectors, beyond public health and governmental agencies, can work together to promote control across all populations. There a very positive messages about pharmacists in the report.

CDC has also released a comprehensive set of tools for various sectors to support this initiative. Links to resources are listed below:

APhA is a member of the CDC Hypertension Control Roundtable, and will be working to amplify the role of pharmacists in meeting the goals of nationwide hypertension control outlined in the Surgeon General's report. We are interested in hearing your experiences and needs to advance hypertension control in your practices. Thank you for all you do!

Anne Burns BPHARM, RPH

Vice President, Professional Affairs

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

------------------------------

