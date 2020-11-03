Summary of billing resource for TOC

Body

Hello TOC SIG Members!

Just wanted to share an APhA billing resource with the group. This resource is called “Billing Primer: A Pharmacist’s Guide to Outpatient Fee-for-Service Billing” and is available at: https://www.pharmacist.com/sites/default/files/resource/APhABillingPrimer.pdf.

Below is a brief summary about this great resource.

Title: Billing Primer: A Pharmacist’s Guide to Outpatient Fee-for-Service Billing

Background: Pharmacists have opportunities to be paid for services. This primer highlights potential payers for pharmacists’ patient care services, commonly used billing codes, requirements for using those codes, and selected links for more information.

Objectives: To introduce pharmacists to billing codes and explain the opportunities of fee for services (FFS) that are available.

Results: FFS opportunities are available for pharmacists who want to focus their practice on patient care services. Payment for pharmacists’ patient care services come from the three largest paying sectors in health care: Medicare, Medicaid, and private health plans. Billing codes are important as each code can be used to document and request payment for individual services delivered to patients. Billing codes are further interpreted throughout the primer for each specific service provided.

Conclusion: Pharmacists are capable of providing FFS using billing codes this document should be used as a resource for those interested.





