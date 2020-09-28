Suboxone vs Subutex for Pain
Discussion Name
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2020-09-28T12:55:00Z
Body
https://pubs.asahq.org/anesthesiology/article/120/5/1262/13748/Buprenor…
I believe Suboxone which contains Naloxone, can be used for pain Subutex can be and is used for pain.. This Indication for Suboxone is off label. Have you seen this medication prescribed by pain specialists for pain? If so, do you document the indication on the prescription when you verify the diagnosis with the prescriber?
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------