Suboxone vs Subutex for Pain

Larry Selkow

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2020-09-28T12:55:00Z

https://pubs.asahq.org/anesthesiology/article/120/5/1262/13748/Buprenor…

I believe  Suboxone which contains Naloxone, can be used for pain  Subutex can be and is used for pain.. This Indication for Suboxone   is off label. Have you seen this medication prescribed by pain specialists for pain? If so, do you document the indication on the prescription when you verify the diagnosis with the prescriber?

