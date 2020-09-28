Suboxone vs Subutex for Pain

Body

https://pubs.asahq.org/anesthesiology/article/120/5/1262/13748/Buprenor…

I believe Suboxone which contains Naloxone, can be used for pain Subutex can be and is used for pain.. This Indication for Suboxone is off label. Have you seen this medication prescribed by pain specialists for pain? If so, do you document the indication on the prescription when you verify the diagnosis with the prescriber?

