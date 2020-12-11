Student interested in Compounding!
Compounding SIG
2020-12-11T16:24:00Z
Hello all,
This is being posted on behalf of Roxane Took with St. Louis College of Pharmacy, please see below and respond if you can offer assistance:
Hello! My name is Roxane, I'm an assistant professor at St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. I am working with one of our P4 students who is interested in compounding, she's interested in either veterinary compounding or fertility compounding. She was wondering if there are any residency programs/fellowships/additional training that specialize in either or both of these.
Thanks in advance!
Roxane Took, Pharm.D., BCACP
Assistant Professor Pharmacy Practice
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy
Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh., BCSCP
Program Director
Accreditation Commission for Health Care
Cary, NC
jpritchett@achc.org
