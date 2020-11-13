Still accepting nominations for Invisible Superheroes!

Body

Hello All,

Do you know of someone who has gone above and beyond with organizing COVID-19 vaccination efforts? They would be great nominees for our Invisible Superheroes recognition!

The APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Communication Committee is continuing to accept nominations for Invisible Superheroes: Immunization Edition! The purpose of this program is to raise awareness about the amazing work of our SIG members. Members will be selected throughout the year to receive this special recognition. To be nominated, you must be a member of APhA and the Immunizing Pharmacists SIG; self-nominations are accepted. You will need the nominee's email and year of graduation, as well as a brief paragraph explaining why you believe the individual deserves to be recognized.

Submit nominations here!

On behalf of the Communications Committee, thank you!

Laura





------------------------------

Laura Knockel, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Assistant Professor

University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Iowa City, IA

------------------------------

