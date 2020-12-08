State USP 825 Adoption Update.

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Michael Baxter

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2020-12-08T14:04:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d2c67f59-c877-4792-8094-c…

Body

FYI. Below, is updated information from NASPA on USP 825 adoption by state boards of pharmacy. 

For 2020:

• Idaho discussed; no proposal so far.
• Iowa; waiting to hear if it was adopted. Comment period ended October 13. Proposed rule had a tentative effective date of December 1. Board of Pharmacy met November 17-18 and discussed; meeting minutes not posted. Next meeting is December 16.
• Kentucky discussed; no proposal so far.
• Mississippi adopted; effective January 27.
• Utah waiting for further board action. Comment period ended November 2. Nothing was on the November 17 board meeting agenda. Next meeting is December 15.
• Washington adopted; effective July 1.

Best,

------------------------------
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------