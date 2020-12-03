Smart Pen with CGM

Body

​​Reading the Pharmacy Today email this Tuesday, the headline "Smart insulin pen with CGM first to launch in emerging field" caught my eye. I have included a link to the product below. Ultimately, it appears both blood glucose data and insulin dosing data are integrated into an app for the patient to help guide their decision making. This information can also be sent wirelessly to the health care team.



https://www.medtronicdiabetes.com/products/cgm-and-smart-pen



Do you think these integrated "smart pens" will become a common tool for diabetes patients?

With the wide variety of apps that collect and share blood glucose data in real time and/or during visits, how are you keeping track of all of the different platforms/products at your practice sites?





------------------------------

Heather A. Johnson, PharmD

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Family Medicine

West Virginia University

Morgantown, WV

hejohnson@hsc.wvu.edu

------------------------------

