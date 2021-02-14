Sign Up Today! February 16th Webinar on Hot Topics in Patient Centered Medical Homes and Accountable Care Organizations

Join the Medical Home/ACO SIG on February 16th at 2 PM EST for our Hot Topics Webinar! In this non-CPE webinar, attendees will hear about three different hot topics relevant to Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO). The presenters will discuss unique programs or services offered by pharmacists caring for patients within a PCMH/ACO model including caring for the whole patient to improve outcomes, utilizing pharmacy learners to assist with value-based STAR Ratings measures, and utilizing remote patient monitoring of blood pressure. Register today! https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2801824320737455883  



------------------------------
Morgan Stewart, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice Division
The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, CommUnityCare Federally Qualified Health Centers
------------------------------