SIG PAC Challenge Update!

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Troy Lewis

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Diabetes Management SIG

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-05T15:36:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=5760741f-b8e1-4c26-9547-8…

Body

Hello Diabetes Management SIG members!

As of October 2nd, our SIG has raised $115 for the SIG Political Action Committee (PAC) Challenge! Our goal is at least $2,179.23 by the end of the challenge on November 3rd.

Thank you to those who have made contributions so far - let's keep up the momentum!

There are three easy and simple ways to give to the  SIG PAC Challenge campaign:
1. Text "Action" to 50155 and follow the instructions in the reply text
2. Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC to contribute online
3. Mail a personal check made payable to "APhA-PAC" to APhA headquarters at: 2215 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037

Be sure to note that you are participating with the Diabetes Management SIG!

Thank you in advance for your consideration and for supporting the 7th Annual SIG PAC Challenge!

Stay tuned for another update next week on our progress from myself and my co-PAC leader, Hanna Sung. 

Have a great week everyone!    
Troy



------------------------------
Troy Lynn Lewis, Pharm.D.
Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice
Wilkes University, Nesbitt School of Pharmacy
Wilkes-Barre, PA
------------------------------