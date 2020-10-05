SIG PAC Challenge Update!

Body

Hello Diabetes Management SIG members!



As of October 2nd, our SIG has raised $115 for the SIG Political Action Committee (PAC) Challenge! Our goal is at least $2,179.23 by the end of the challenge on November 3rd.

Thank you to those who have made contributions so far - let's keep up the momentum!

There are three easy and simple ways to give to the SIG PAC Challenge campaign:

1. Text "Action" to 50155 and follow the instructions in the reply text

2. Login to Pharmacist.com/ APhA-PAC to contribute online

3. Mail a personal check made payable to "APhA-PAC" to APhA headquarters at: 2215 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037

Be sure to note that you are participating with the Diabetes Management SIG!

Thank you in advance for your consideration and for supporting the 7th Annual SIG PAC Challenge!

Stay tuned for another update next week on our progress from myself and my co-PAC leader, Hanna Sung.

Have a great week everyone!

Troy





------------------------------

Troy Lynn Lewis, Pharm.D.

Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Wilkes University, Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Wilkes-Barre, PA

------------------------------

