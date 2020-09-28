Body

Hello everyone!

It is that time of year: SIG PAC Challenge!!!!

For those of you not familiar with this event, the description is below:

The SIG PAC Challenge affords APhA-APPM members to engage in advancing pharmacy practice by competing against one another to raise money for the APhA-PAC. The APhA-PAC is non-partisan and 100% funded by investments from individual APhA members. Your participation in the SIG PAC Challenge is crucial because the APhA-PAC plays a central role in our ability to communicate pharmacists' concerns and priorities to the federal government. It allows us to directly connect with the lawmakers overseeing legislation related to our work today, tomorrow, and for many years to come. Only by pooling our resources are we able to gain access to, develop relationships with, and educate these key policymakers on the value of pharmacists and the services we provide to our patients and the healthcare system.

Now to donate and participate in the challenge please follow the link below.

https://contribute.pacbuilder.com/contribution.aspx?x=McWvYfbvfCyjBXc73…

Make sure if you donate to list the Immunization SIG on the donation page! The more money we raise the better change we have of winning the challenge! So please consider giving to this challenge and help support the future of Pharmacy!

Thank you in advance for your consideration, participation and help in protecting and promoting pharmacy!



------------------------------

Sheena Patel, PharmD

------------------------------

