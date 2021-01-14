Share your Feedback! APhA-APRS Postgraduate Well-being Survey

The APhA Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science (APhA-APRS) Postgraduate Advisory Committee (PGAC) is conducting a survey to better understand the current status of the mental health and well-being of graduate students, residents, fellows, postdoctoral scholars.



The brief survey should take about 5-10 minutes to complete. Responses will be kept confidential and will be used only in aggregate with other responses collected. Respondents can feel free to answer as many or as few of the survey questions as they feel comfortable.



To access the survey form, please click on the following link:

http://aphanet.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9ogGq1a5TgXijpX



Please share this with the graduate students, residents, fellows, and postdoctoral scholars within your institutions!



Sincerely,

The APhA-APRS Postgraduate Advisory Committee