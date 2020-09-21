Share Your Bold Ideas with APhA's CEO and Board of Trustees at the 9/24 Weekly Webinar

Body

We're taking bold action against the complex challenges that pharmacists are facing-and we need to do it together. Join APhA CEO Scott Knoer and the APhA Board of Trustees for an engaging session, where you have the opportunity to make your voice heard, during this special edition of the Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, September 24, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. Mark your calendar and start thinking about how, together as a community, we can create a bold new strategy. The focus will be on listening to your ideas, suggestions, and concerns related to APhA's and the profession's activities during COVID-19 and other pressing practice issues.

Register today for the September 24 webinar! Access the September 17 webinar recording and slides on this page to learn about the HHS vaccine authorities for pharmacists. APhA also created a new practice resource to help members understand the requirements for Pharmacists' Authority to Immunize During COVID-19.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





