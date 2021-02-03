SEEKING SUBMISSIONS: Innovative Residency Pearls at APhA2021V

APhA is issuing a call for submissions for a community-based pharmacy residency pearls session to be held on Sunday, March 14 during APhA2021 Virtual. Pearls should be focused on innovative strategies for teaching and evaluating activities related to the Community-based Residency Program Competency Areas, Goals and Objectives. Selected programs will share their innovative and creative approaches with attendees as 10-minute prerecorded presentations followed by a live audience discussion with Q&A.

Submissions will be competitively evaluated and those selected to present will be notified by email. Interested programs should submit their concept for consideration by February 15, 2021 by 11:59 PM ET using the following link. Programs may submit multiple submissions for consideration.

Questions? Contact Brigid Groves, Senior Director for Practice and Professional Affairs, at bgroves@aphanet.org.

Click here to submit your innovative residency pearl.