Seeking sites for Public Health / Pharmacy Collaboration on STI services and care

Request for Applications (RFA): Leveraging Retail Health Clinics and Pharmacies for STI Services and Care <o:p></o:p>

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of STD Prevention (DSTDP), will fund 2-4 projects up to $75,000 (per site) to develop, design, and implement a collaborative partnership between local health departments and retail health clinics or pharmacies to expand STI services and care. This project will offer essential information about the development of expanded STI patient care provided in retail health or pharmacy settings. Findings will be shared broadly with STD programs across the country. Full RFA can be found here. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2021 by 11:59PM PDT. <o:p></o:p>

An informational webinar will be hosted for potential applicants on March 30, 2021 at 1-2PM ET. Please note that advanced registration is not required, simply click on the link below at the time of the webinar. Questions may be submitted in advance to rhorowitz@naccho.org and will be accepted until 11:59PM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on March 29, 2021. Webinar URL: https://naccho.zoom.us/j/2159647452. Audio: +1 301 715 8592, Meeting ID: 2159647452 <o:p></o:p>





